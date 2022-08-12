Here is how you can use new WhatsApp privacy features

WhatsApp has introduced new three new privacy-related features which will allow you to prohibit screenshots for “View Once” photographs, hide your online status, and leave WhatsApp groups quietly.

These were unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg – co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Meta – on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg announced the new features and stated that the company will keep improving the app to protect the privacy and secure your data and messages.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp,” he said. “We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

Leave Group Silently:

WhatsApp users can leave a group discreetly without informing everyone, thanks to the “Leave Groups Silently” capabilities. Now, just the admins will be notified after leaving, as opposed to the entire group. This month, all users will begin to receive this feature.

Control Your Online Presence:

You can currently hide your online status on WhatsApp. The firm now allows you to hide your “Online” indicator, whereas previously, users could only hide their “Last Seen” status.

The ‘Online’ status indicator on WhatsApp can now be shared with anybody the user chooses. The last saw online status can be totally hidden from everyone, just unidentified numbers, specific contacts, or nobody. Under the last seen settings, the feature will include a new “Who can see when I’m online” option with the choices “Everyone” and “Same as Last Seen.”

Screenshot Blocking For View Once Messages:

WhatsApp allows you to send view-once messages, which are texts that are destroyed after the recipient views them. Due to this privacy change, receivers won’t be able to screenshot films or pictures sent using the view-once message option. Whatsapp claims that users will be able to access this new feature soon. All three privacy features will be available through the update by the end of August.