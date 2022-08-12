Rupee gains another Rs3.29 against US dollar in interbank

The rupee continued to gain ground against the US dollar on Friday as the latter dropped to a low of Rs215.59 during trading in the interbank.

With news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sent a letter of intent to the Pakistani government ahead of releasing two tranches worth a combined $1.2 billion, the rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar.

The rupee gained around Rs3.29 during interbank trading on Friday morning, as it rose to a value of Rs215.59. The last time the rupee was traded at this level was nearly a month ago on July 18 when the rupee closed in the interbank at Rs215.20.

Earlier on Thursday, the interbank currency market closed with the US dollar valued at Rs218.88 after the rupee appreciated by 1.38% from Rs221.91 which it had closed the previous day.

Since July 28, the dollar has lost around Rs21.06 in value against the rupee.

An abnormal decline was noted in the dollar during the first week of August in the local currency markets, as the dollar fell from an all time high of Rs239.37 to Rs224.04 in the interbank market.

Similarly, in the open market, the dollar had fallen from Rs247 to Rs220, a whopping decrease of Rs27.