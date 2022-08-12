Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad court on Friday rejected a plea by the police seeking an extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Shahbaz Gill was produced before the District and Sessions Court by the Kohsar Police after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Police were deployed in and around the court premises to deal with any untoward incident.

It is worth noting that the PTI leader was arrested on sedition charges by Kohsar Police on August 9 for allegedly trying to create a rift in the military leadership through his comments made on a private TV channel.

Later, the channel was also taken off air by the authorities over charges of disseminating content that does not lie within the ambit of rules outlined by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The hearing

The district and sessions court allowed the police to take off handcuffs of Shahbaz Gill during the court proceedings.

Moreover, the PTI leader was also permitted to meet his defence counsel within the courtroom.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Kanwal Shauzab, and Fawad Chaudhry were also present during the hearing in the district court.

At the beginning of the hearing, police officials once again requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader to supplement the investigation which was rejected by the court.

The investigation officer told the court that the police team probing the incident has found an audio recording of the TV program which matched the aired version.

They also said that Shahbaz had left one cell phone in his car when he was intercepted by Kohsar police while the second one is still missing.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Gill pleaded for court protection against alleged police torture.

He contested that his medical examination was not conducted as claimed by the authorities and that he has obvious injuries consequent to severe police torture.

“I am tortured. Not allowed to meet the lawyers, nor permitted to sleep,” the PTI leader told Judge Omer Shabbir during the hearing.

Speaking before the judge he also alleged that the report submitted by the medical board was ‘fake’ and he was not kept in the Koshar Police Station.

When asked about the primary charges leveled against him, Gill said, he cannot even imagine undermining the military of the country.

“I am a professor, not a criminal,” he beseeched the court.

In response to Gill’s cries of innocence, the prosecutor presented audio evidence of the TV program in which Gill can be heard inciting mutiny within military ranks.

The transcript of his conversation was also read in the courtroom to strengthen charges leveled against the former special assistant to PM.

Medical exam of Gill

A medical board declared PTI leader Shahbaz Gill completely fit after a thorough health exam on Thursday.

Islamabad Police, on court’s order, had taken Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on August 11 for a medical examination.

Gill’s lawyer had claimed that there were blood stains on his client’s clothes and that he was tortured in police custody.

Hence, a three-member medical board of PIMS was formed which declared the PTI leader completely fit.

As per the report, Gill’s blood pressure and other essentials were normal and there were no wounds or bruises anywhere on his body.