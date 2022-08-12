External debt payments see SBP’s forex reserves dip below $8b mark

The government is likely to retain stringent control on the import of luxury items for a while longer after its foreign exchange reserves fell by some $647.6 million dollars in the first week of August to the lowest level in three months.

Data released on Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regarding foreign exchange holdings of the country showed that Pakistan’s total holdings of US dollars shrunk to $13.5 billion, enough for imports for a couple of months.

Of the total foreign currency reserves, holdings with commercial banks dropped by just $92.5 million, or 1.6% to $5.73 billion compared to the last reporting period at the end of July.

By contrast, US dollar holdings with the central bank shrunk by $555.1 million to a low of $7.83 billion.

This is a three-year low for the reserves held by the SBP. The last time the central bank’s reserves were this low was in June 2019, when the bank’s reserves dipped to $7.285 billion.

Debt payments drive down reserves

The central bank said that large loan repayments were the primary cause for the fall in reserves.

The SBP said that during the first week of August, the largest concentration of repayments was scheduled.

However, the bank forewarned that the reserves could see further dips during the month with some loans still to be paid.

The central bank, however, stated that these debt repayments in the coming weeks will be moderate.