Today’s outlook: Shahbaz Gill case, Monsoon spell, Imran Khan versus PDM government saga

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, August 12, 2022:

Shahbaz Gill case

A medical board declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill completely fit after examining his health on Thursday.

Gill’s lawyer had claimed that there were blood stains on his client’s clothes and that his client was tortured in police custody.

Thereby, Islamabad Police brought Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on August 11 for a health examination on the court’s order.

Hence, a three-member medical board of PIMS was formed which declared the PTI leader completely fit.

Two days back, the Islamabad court had sent Shahbaz Gill, the former Special Assistant to PM, on two-day physical remand.

Islamabad police had requested for 14-day remand to recover Gill’s mobile phone and the infamous paper.

PTI chairman Imran Khan had also expressed his disdain regarding the arrest, labeling it as an abduction, not an arrest.

He lamented that political leadership is being poorly treated in a democratic government.

Latest monsoon spell

The fifth monsoon spell as per the prediction of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) resulted in heavy rainfall in several areas of Karachi.

Sewerage overflowed, garbage was scattered across the neighborhoods and roads were waterlogged owing to the intense rainfall, particularly in Quaidabad and Saddar.

Universities had to reschedule exams in the wake of an impending thunderstorm which is likely to continue till Independence Day.

Imran Khan versus PDM saga

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that they will tell the nation in the August 13 rally in Lahore how to take Haqiqi Azadi (real independence).

Addressing a convention in Islamabad organized in line with National Minorities Day, the ex-PM said that no society could progress unless people were granted rights. Our war is to retake our freedom from slavery, he added.

The ex-PM said that they would celebrate Haqiqi Azadi on August 13 in Lahore’s Hockey Stadium.

Notably, PTI chairman is expected to reveal his next course of action in his upcoming public rally against what he labels an ‘imported government’ that was imposed following his ouster and after he clawed back power in Punjab after last month’s by-elections.