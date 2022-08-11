Court cancels pre-arrest bail of suspect involved in American vlogger gang-rape

A local court of Dera Ghazi Khan has canceled the interim pre-arrest bail of Azaan Safdar Khosa who was one of the suspects in a gang-rape case involving an American vlogger.

Two suspects identified as Muzamil Sipra and Azaan Khosa were apprehended in July on charges of gang-raping an American vlogger inside a hotel room in Rajanpur, Punjab.

A case against the suspects was registered by the Border Military Police (BMP).

In the hearing on August 10, the court canceled the pre-arrest bail of the suspect. Azaan did not appear before the court during the hearing.

After the cancelation of bail, the police were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

The petition to cancel his bail was originally fixed for a hearing on August 6, but he changed his counsel at the last minute owing to which the hearing was delayed.

Earlier, the suspect also violated the court orders as he continued making TikTok videos in which he commented on the case which was still under adjudication.

Notably, Azaan’s DNA sample has not been collected yet.

However, another suspect Muzamil Sipra’s DNA test had returned positive following which the police filed a chargesheet against him and the trial will begin on August 16.