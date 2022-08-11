ECC approves govt guarantee to extend Rs50 billion bank financing for PSO

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has okayed the issuing of a government guarantee to raise Rs50 billion in financing from a consortium of banks to bail out cash-starved Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum division) presented a summary regarding the syndicated running finance facility for Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

PSO’s liquidity issues were discussed in the ECC meeting on July 31 in which it was also discussed to arrange a government guarantee loan to ease out the liquidity issues of PSO.

A consortium of banks was formed including ABL, NBP, MCB, UBL, and HBL for sanctioning a loan amounting up to Rs50 billion to PSO through a government guarantee.

As the issuance of a guarantee will take time, the banks have shown their willingness to initiate the process of issuing a loan on a letter of comfort by finance ministry.

The ECC approved the proposal to issue a letter of comfort in favor of PSO for raising a loan facility of Rs50 billion on an urgent basis.

It also directed the finance division to divert some other allocated guarantees to PSO without exceeding Rs105 billion domestic guarantee limits for the 1st quarter of CFY.

Further, the Ministry of Aviation submitted a summary regarding the issuance of a government guarantee in favor of the National Bank of Pakistan. It was informed that Roosevelt Hotel Corporation (RHC) is owned by Pakistan International Airlines-Investment Limited (PIA-IL).

The hotel business was slowed down in the USA and around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RHC was shut down in December 2020 to avoid losses.

A committee headed by the deputy chairman of the planning commission was constituted to look into the financial challenges of RHC.

ECC approved the government’s support of $142 million on the recommendation of the committee. The finance division arranged a financing facility as a loan from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The ECC after discussion approved the guarantee for a financing facility of $142 million as a loan in accordance with the facility agreement between Roosevelt Hotel Corporation (RHC) and NBP.

Ministry of Industry and Production tabled a summary for revision of the price of imported Urea. It was informed that the price of imported Urea stored in NFML warehouses is lower than locally manufactured Urea.

To remove disparity in the prices of imported and locally manufactured Urea, the ECC approved the proposal that the Dealer Transfer Price (DTP) of 50kg imported Urea may be revised upward to Rs1805/bag by NFML (exclusive of dealer margin of Rs145/bag) for the stocks sold between June 23 and July 25.

Further, DTP of remaining stocks held with NFML may be revised upward to Rs2150/bag (exclusive of dealer margin of Rs50/bag) with effect from July 26 onwards

The ECC further directed to fix the Urea pricing and dealer margin in the future with prior approval of the council.