Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 11 August 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 11 August 2022 Aug 11, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 11 August 2022 Recommended PMD issues flood warning for Punjab, KP after India releases floodwater into Chenab Senate panel calls for National Action Plan to combat climate change, its affects Jinnah, Gandhi blame ‘gaps’ in stances for Partition Most Popular Pakistan’s medal winners, results at Commonwealth Games 2022 Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome first child Pakistani boxers go missing after Commonwealth Games