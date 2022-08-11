Olympians slam decision to hold political gathering at hockey stadium

Pakistan’s Olympians have lashed out at the decision to hold a political gathering at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

AstroTurf at the stadium was also scrapped to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political gathering on August 13.

“If they want to hold a political gathering, they should go to Minar-e-Pakistan. No Pakistani political part holds gatherings at hockey stadium,” said Akhtar Rasool.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has blamed Punjab Sports Board for the incident. According to them, the ground is under the control of PSB.

“Sports grounds should be reserved only for sporting activities. Not political gathering or Guinness World Records,” said Samiullah.

“Governments all over the world spend millions for the betterment of sports, whereas we are ruining our sports with such steps,” he added.

Earlier, commenting on the incident, the Punjab Sports Board Director Admin PSB Umer Hasan stated that the summary for replacing the AstroTurf will be submitted in the coming week.

“New Astroturf will be imported in a few months,” he added.

When asked about the PTI’s political gathering, he said that the permission was granted by the district administration.

It is worth mentioning here that, the new AstroTurf cost around Rs100mn to Rs150mn. The turf will be sent after approval from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Their officials will install the FIH-certified AstroTurf at the venue.