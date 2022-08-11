Imran promises to disclose plans to snatch ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ on August 13

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that they will tell the nation in the August 13 rally in Lahore how to take Haqiqi Azadi (real independence).

Addressing a convention in Islamabad organized in line with National Minorities Day, the ex-PM said that no society could progress unless people were granted rights. Our war is to retake our freedom from slavery, he added.

The ex-PM said that they would celebrate Haqiqi Azadi on August 13 in Lahore’s Hockey Stadium.

Notably, PTI chairman is expected to reveal his next course of action in his upcoming public rally against what he labels an ‘imported government’ that was imposed following his ouster and after he clawed back power in Punjab after last month’s by-elections.

Imran Khan said that a small clique was imposed on the country and their struggle was against them. He reiterated that Pakistan could not move forward unless a system of justice was established in the country.

He said that he started the movement for justice which was actually the movement for rights which translates to gaining true independence.

He cited examples of the developed world and Islamic history to sensitize people about how advancement in society was directly linked to the dispensation of justice.

Imran Khan also condemned forced conversions and termed it against Islamic values.

He vowed to protect the rights of minorities in the country and said that they see every minority member in the country as an equal citizen.