Jammu Janbaz skipper Faheem Ashraf opens up ahead of KPL season two

The captain of Jammu Janbaz, Faheem Ashraf, has opened up ahead of the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While talking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, the Pakistan all-rounder said that he will try to lead the team from the front in the event.

“I have done captaincy in the past as well in U19 and first-class cricket. It is in my nature that I don’t like to talk much or seek others’ opinion. However, I will try to apply whatever I have learned from my seniors on the field,” he said.

He also shed light on the talented cricketers from Kashmir in the Jammu squad.

“We have so many talented players from Kashmir in our squad which is why we are finding it difficult to accommodate them in the team,” he said.

Speaking about his exclusion from the Pakistan team, Ashraf said that he has no clarity over his fitness issues.

“I was told that I’m not fit enough to be selected but they did not share what those fitness concerns were. We can only improve our fitness if they tell us the areas in which we are lacking,” he concluded.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is also part of the Jammu squad as mentor. He is also likely to feature in a few matches during the tournament.

The team also has the services of players like Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal.