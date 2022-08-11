PTI’s Shahbaz Gill declared ‘completely fit’ by medical board

A medical board has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill completely fit after examining his health.

Islamabad Police brought Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on August 11 (Thursday) for examination of his health on the court’s order.

Gill’s lawyer had claimed that there were blood stains on his client’s clothes and his client was tortured in the police custody.

Hence, a three-member medical board of PIMS was formed which declared PTI leader completely fit.

As per the report, Gill’s blood pressure and other essentials were normal and there were no wounds or bruises anywhere on his body.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained a written copy of Gill’s statement on the private channel.

However, the police have not recorded his statement in the case yet nor his phone has been recovered so far.

The police said the medical report will be submitted in court on Friday.

Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police on Tuesday and the first information report (FIR) registered against him include 10 sections pertaining to charges of inciting mutiny and sedition.

He was awarded a two-day physical remand by the court and will be presented again on Friday.