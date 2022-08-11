Five victims of Hyderabad gas leak explosion die in Karachi hospital

Five victims of the Hyderabad gas leak explosion passed away during treatment at a hospital in Karachi, police said on Thursday.

The high-degree burn victims were referred to a specialty hospital in Karachi after they received emergency care in their home city.

Police said the incident took place in Hyderabad’s Gharibabad Colony a day ago.

They said that the family had forgotten to turn off the gas hob at night following a gas outage in the area.

When the supply was restored, the gas accumulated in the house and explosion took place when one of the women of the house lit a match to prepare breakfast.

Consequently, 11 people were severely burnt by the flames. The ceiling and walls of the room also collapsed due to the blast.

The victims were referred to Karachi in critical condition, where five of them succumbed to injuries today, August 11.

The deceased persons include a husband and wife, their daughter, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law:

Usha, wife of Sagar, (25yrs) who received 100% burns expired on August 10. Anita, wife of Suresh, (30yrs) who received 64% burns expired on August 11. Sawatri, wife of Ratan, (60yrs) who received 60% burns expired on August 10. Ratan, son of Hasho, (65yrs) who received 50% burns expired on August 10.

The victims suffered full body burns ranging between 100% to 22% as per a report issued by Dr Ruth Pau Civil Hospital Karachi.