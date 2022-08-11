PMD issues flood warning for Punjab, KP after India releases floodwater into Chenab

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned citizens of an imminent flood after India released floodwater into the Chenab River on Thursday.

According to an alert issued by the PMD, high-intensity flooding is expected at Marala and Khanki during the next 24 hours.

It also warned that Chenab River floodwaters would reach Qadirabad a day later.

“Medium to high-level flooding is also expected in the nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours,” the Flood Forecasting Division said in its advisory issued to all government departments.

Severe inundation may disrupt life in the flood plains of Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa between August 11-14.

The authorities fear that those already suffering from the catastrophic impact of recent monsoon waves would be thrown into further jeopardy by the impending flood.

Flash floods alerts for Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan

Flash flooding is expected in the rivers/nullahs of Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions along with District Mianwali on August 11 and 12.

The Met department has also alerted government institutions and asked people to take precautionary measures in the wake of a flood emergency.

A man tries to save a man swept away by an urban flood in Hyderabad on August 10. Photo: Online

Urban, flash floods in Sindh, Balochistan

The already battered areas of Sindh and Balochistan are once again likely to experience urban and flash floods between August 11 and 14 owing to the fresh monsoon wave shedding water load in these areas.

Inundation is also expected to trigger floods in rivers/nullahs of Balochistan during the same time period.

The Flood Forecasting Division has also predicted that hill torrents may affect Dera Ghazi Khan division for four days onward, starting from tomorrow.

Tarbela likely to reach its capacity in a week.

Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has said that the current water inflow in the Indus River at Tarbela is 209,000 cusecs.

The water regulatory body said that if the current flow is sustained, Tarbela Dam will reach its maximum capacity in a week.

As of now, Tarbela Dam has a water volume of 5.4million acre-feet, which is only seven feet lesser than the maximum capacity of the reservoir.