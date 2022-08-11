Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 highlight Samsung’s unpacked

Samsung has unveiled two new foldable devices, smartwatches, and an upgrade to its Galaxy Buds Pro in its unpacked event.

Although the company’s announcements didn’t particularly surprise us, the updates appear to be general quality improvements.

However, you should always wait until full product reviews come out to determine whether or not these updates are actually appreciably better. This year’s event was equally crowded.

Here are the announcements of the event in case you missed it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is similar to its predecessor. Samsung’s cheaper Flip phone has a more durable cover display, a bigger battery, and the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

However, there are a few brand-new software gimmicks, such as rapid charging, which can charge a phone up to 50% in around 30 minutes, and selfie previews that appear on the cover screen with the same aspect ratio as its image itself.

The company also claims that it have significantly improved the camera quality with more brighter sensors with increased pixel size of 1.8um and improved OIS and VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization) for improved and stable night time videos and a larger 3700 mAh.

You can pre-order the phone at $999 today before it becomes available on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 also doesn’t significantly alter anything. Samsung made some significant improvements to the camera setup, such as the addition of a new 50-megapixel primary sensor. The design is almost identical, despite being slightly lighter than before.

A prominent improvement is the slimmer bezels and slightly slimmer hinges with more durability. Furthermore, multitasking is made simpler with the redesigned taskbar. But even at that price, it’s still a pricey phone costing $1799. It is currently available for pre-order; delivery is scheduled for August 26.

Samsung Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro

With larger batteries inside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, Samsung hopes to improve upon the Galaxy Watch 4 series’ short battery life.

It also has a body temperature sensor, which is something apple is also working on its Apple watch. It also has improved glass quality and all new advance BioActive sensor.

The latest temperature sensor and other improvements are welcomed for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but the Watch 5 Pro appeared out of nowhere. It is designed for tough durability and extended battery life.

Pre-orders for the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro may be made now, and shipments will start on August 26. Galaxy Watch 5 will cost you $279, whereas Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will cost you $449.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The updated Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Samsung is 15% smaller than the original and features 24-bit hi-fi audio through Bluetooth and enhanced noise cancellation.

The new Galaxy Buds have a slimmer design that would really make them more pleasant to wear. However, those improvements come at a more enormous cost; the new Galaxy Buds Pro costs $229.99, a $30 increase.

They are currently available for pre-order before their August 26th release.