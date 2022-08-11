Load-shedding returns as electricity shortfall rises to 6,145MW

Rolling power outages returned to the country as the power shortfall in Pakistan rose to 6,145 megawatts (MW) on Thursday.

Power outages of as long as six hours per day were reported from different areas across the country on Thursday.

According to the Power Division, the total power production in the country stood at 22,855 MW, while demand outstripped 29,000 MW.

The power division said that around 7,570MW of electricity was being generated from hydropower plants while government-operated thermal power plants were producing around 1,000MW.

The total production of private sector power plants stood at 10,571 MW. Wind power plants in the country were generating around 889 MW while solar plants were providing 141 MW.

Bagasse-powered power plants are generating 95 MW of electricity while nuclear power was adding another 2,589 MW to the national grid.