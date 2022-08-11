NDMA sends drinking water, ration, mosquito nets for Balochistan flood-victims

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has pledged to continue flood relief operations as yet another shipment leaves for disaster-struck areas of Balochistan on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the authority said 60,000 liters of potable water has been dispatched to the deluged area.

To drain out excess water from low-lying areas, 117 water pumps were also sent out in the haul.

The spokesperson added that food packs to support the dietary needs of 40,000 people, and mosquito nets and fleece for 60,000 flood affectees were also shipped.

Other aid items sent in the haul include kitchen sets, hygiene kits, and chemical spray machines, he maintained.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan, flashfloods are expected in rivers and nullahs of Balochistan from August 11 up to Independence Day.

Balochistan monsoon catastrophe

The death toll in Balochistan torrential rains and consequent floods plateaus at 170 as the province registered its last four casualties on Friday.

According to a report shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 43 women and 55 children lost their lives in the calamitous rains that lashed the largest province of Pakistan in July and August.

As many as 75 people were also injured due to rain-related incidents.

So far, 16 bridges and 650km of roads have been damaged by the heavy downpour and consequent floods in the region as per the data outlined in the report.

Moreover, 15,337 houses were damaged in total, of which 3,872 were completely obliterated.