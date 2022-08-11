Prohibited funding case: Qasim Suri to challenge FIA notice in high court

Former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that he will challenge the notice sent by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding.

The FIA had summoned former deputy speaker along with three other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Balochistan Chapter to appear before the agency.

As President PTI Balochistan, Suri along with three other signatories opened and operated A/c No. 0601008919450017 titled: PTI at Bank of Punjab, MA Jinnah Road Quetta, the FIA said.

Other signatories of the account include former Balochistan governor Zahoor Agha, Wahab Agha and Daud Panizai.

According to the notice sent by the agency, Rs5.35 million were withdrawn while Rs5.55 million were deposited in this account during the year 2011 - 2013.

The FIA had asked the PTI leaders to appear before the agency on Thursday and record their statement. So far, none of them have appeared before the FIA.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Suri said that the amount was sent from PTI Islamabad’s account for PTI Balochistan chapter during 2011-2013. “The amount was for the disbursement of salaries of office-bearers, office rent and to pay for the expenses of rally in Quetta in 2012,” he said.

“There’s no foreign funding in this. Money was transferred from a bank account in Islamabad to an account in Quetta,” Suri said.

Former deputy speaker said he is currently in Islamabad. Suri said he will discuss the matter with his attorney once he gets back to Quetta and will challenge it in the high court.