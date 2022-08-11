Babar Azam brushes aside workload concerns

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has brushed aside concerns over his workload as the national side gears up for a busy international season.

While speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Azam said that he is not considering taking retirement from one of the formats.

“That [skipping a format] depends on fitness. I haven’t thought about playing only two formats. If there is extra load, we need to compensate that with better fitness,” said Azam.

“Do you think I’m old now?” the Pakistan captain added with a wry smile on his face.

The prolific batter also said that the Pakistan team is not dependent on him for winning matches.

“My preference is not to make records. My preference is to bring victories for Pakistan,” he said.

“I don’t think the team is completely dependent on me because all my eleven players are my trump card. I have strong belief that my every player is capable to finish off the match in winning cause,” he added

Azam also admitted that he will miss the services of veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik during the upcoming Asia Cup.

“Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will be missed in upcoming Asia Cup. We hope Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah fills the space very well,” he said.

He also backed Pakistan team’s bench strength while also hoping that star pacer Hasan Ali makes a strong comeback after being dropped from the side for the ODI series against Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

“The bench strength of Pakistan is very talented. Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani have got opportunity to perform against Netherlands,” he said. “Hasan Ali is a match winner. Hopefully he performs well in domestic cricket and makes a comeback for Pakistan.”

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, August 12. Meanwhile, the T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on August 22.