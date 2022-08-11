Islamabad police arrests two family members of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Islamabad police have claimed to have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s brother-in-law and his wife during a raid in Islamabad late Wednesday.

Police said they are now looking for Izhar, the driver of the arrested PTI stalwart.

Islamabad police said they will extend the scope of the investigation to other provinces and vowed to punish those involved in destroying crucial evidence.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with Kohsar Police Station, the police claimed that during the course of interrogation, Shahbaz Gill had told them that he had handed over his cell phone to his driver, Izhar, when he was arrested on Tuesday.

The FIR notes that when the police party reached the residence of Izhar’s in-laws, where he has been staying, Izhar and his family attacked the police officials.

They allegedly torn the uniform of a police constable and stolen a purse, containing police ID, cash and ATM card, from them taking while taking advantage of the darkness.

The police was able to arrest Izhar’s brother-in-law Noman and his wife Sara Mehreen, while Izhar along others was able to flee the scene.

PTI to file petition in IHC

The PTI has decided to file a plea in the Islamabad High Court against the detention.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said the PTI leadership is unaware of where the wife of detained family members of Shahbaz Gill’s driver.

“We will approach the high court against this abduction,” the PTI counsel told the media.