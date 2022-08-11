National Hockey Stadium’s AstroTurf scrapped for PTI political gathering

AstroTurf at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore was scrapped to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political gathering on August 13.

The aforementioned AstroTurf is one of the few well-maintained turfs for the sport in Pakistan.

The video of the turf being removed has also gone viral on social media, as preparations were in full swing for the political gathering in Punjab’s capital city.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has blamed Punjab Sports Board for the incident. According to them, the ground is under the control of PSB.

Commenting on the incident, the Punjab Sports Board Director Admin PSB Umer Hasan stated that the summary for replacing the AstroTurf will be submitted in the coming week.

“New Astroturf will be imported in a few months,” he added.

When asked about the PTI’s political gathering, he said that the permission was granted by the district administration. “We have nothing to do with that.”

It is worth mentioning here that, the new AstroTurf cost around Rs100mn to Rs150mn. The turf will be sent after approval from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Their officials will install the FIH-certified AstroTurf at the venue.