Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari reveal name of newborn daughter

A day after the internet erupted with the exciting news that actor couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari had welcomed their first child into the world, there was a curiosity for more pictures and what would the couple name their first child.

Well, those questions have been largely answered with the couple, their family and close friends sharing pictures and the name of the newborn.

Shahroz Sabzwari and their friends let slip the name of the newborn girl, with the couple naming her “Syeda Zahra Sabzwari”.

However, there was some confusion about the name with some accounts sharing the name as “Zehra”.

Shahroz even shared how his first daughter, Nooreh, greeted her new sister.

Others shared images of the newborn.

Actor Saleem Sheikh, who is related to the Sabzwari family through his sister Safeena who had married Behroze Sabzwari and is mother to Shahroz, shared images of cradling the newborn girl and beaming ear to ear.