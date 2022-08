Covid updates: Pakistan reports one casualty in last 24 hours

A total of 353 new coronavirus cases and one death was reported in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

The NIH said 11,388 diagnostics tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours which resulted in a 3.10% positivity ratio.

As of now, 155 Covid-19 patients are receiving healthcare in critical care units of different hospitals throughout the country.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic at least 30,509 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Nationwide vaccination statistics

According to the data shared by the NIH on Wednesday, 94% of the population eligible for vaccination has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign up to August 10. Out of these, 88% of the people took the second dose of the vaccine too.

Moreover, around 30% of the eligible population have received booster doses against the virus.

Vaccination protocols

All citizens aged 12 and above can register themselves on nims.nadra.gov.pk for their doses or just walk into the nearest vaccination centers to get jabbed.

Moreover, people over the age of 18 with a valid national identity card can register themselves for a dose by sending their CNIC number to 1166 (free SMS).

People who have completed their vaccination course are eligible to receive a booster dose after a gap of six months.

Meanwhile, travelers and citizens planning a visit can get two additional doses of vaccine free of cost with a minimum gap of around 21-28 days from the previous dose.

Health officials have asked parents to only administer Pfizer vaccine to teenagers between the ages of 12-18.

The rest of the population has been allowed to receive Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines/booster doses in any combination.

Those who have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus are advised to wait around 28 days before getting jabbed.