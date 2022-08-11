Today’s outlook: Shahbaz Gill, Monsoon spell, TTP resurgence in KP

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, August 11, 2022:

Shahbaz Gill case

An Islamabad court sent on Wednesday Shahbaz Gill, former Special Assistant to PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, on two-day physical remand, SAMAA TV reported.

Islamabad police had requested for 14-day remand.

Requesting the court for two-week remand, police said that they have to recover Gill’s mobile phone and the paper he was reading from.

Police said that they also have to investigate if the program Gill participated in was conducted at someone’s behest.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has said Gill’s arrest was an abduction, not an arrest.

He lamented that political leadership is being poorly treated in a democratic government.

Fresh monsoon wave

The fifth monsoon wave made its dramatic entry yesterday as several areas of Karachi were inundated causing huge traffic jams.

In total, Karachi received 34.8mm of rainfall on average on Thursday.

Compared to that, Hyderabad received twice the amount of rain, 67mm, and Badin, 43mm, on August 10 till 8pm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of further instances of urban flooding and heavy thunderstorms till the 75th Independence day.

TTP resurgence in KP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday confessed that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province was worsening after the resurgence of proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The minister said this during his speech in the session of the National Assembly (NA) chaired by speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The minister said that talks with TTP were underway but in the same breath confessed that the danger was rising.

He said that issue of the Taliban was not limited to KP but Pakistan, adding that he has briefed the Parliamentarians twice on it.

In Case You Missed It

Pakistani boxers go missing after Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is searching for the boxers with the help of local authorities. Nazeer and Suleman’s travel documents are still in possession of PBF.

According to sources, the duo went missing at the airport before leaving for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.