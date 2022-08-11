Videos » Awaz Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 10 August 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 10 August 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 10 August 2022 Recommended Islamabad Court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand As optimism restores, confidence of global investors in Pakistani bonds returns Fishermen save Chinese national from drowning off Karachi coast Related Stories A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much WATCH: Female food delivery rider sets courageous example at an early age Most Popular Pakistan’s medal winners, results at Commonwealth Games 2022 Take it or leave it: Pakistan offers $390/ton for Russian wheat Misuse of funds: UK agencies launch probe against Pakistani charity organizations