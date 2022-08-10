Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 8 August 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 8 August 2022 Aug 10, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 8 August 2022 Recommended Islamabad Court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand As optimism restores, confidence of global investors in Pakistani bonds returns Fishermen save Chinese national from drowning off Karachi coast Most Popular Pakistan’s medal winners, results at Commonwealth Games 2022 Take it or leave it: Pakistan offers $390/ton for Russian wheat Misuse of funds: UK agencies launch probe against Pakistani charity organizations