Fishermen save Chinese national from drowning off Karachi coast

Pakistani fishermen on Wednesday saved a Chinese citizen from drowning near Bhandar Island off the Karachi coast.

The captain of the fishermen’s ship, Haji Abdullah, said that they saw a man swimming in the sea near Korangi Creek when they went fishing in the morning.

He said that the man - later identified as a Chinese national - was rescued and pulled onto the boat.

Then, the victim was first shifted to fishing village Ibrahim Hyderi.

Later, the piscators handed over the Chinese citizen to the personnel at a nearby picket of the Maritime Security Agency (MSA).

However, what exactly happened and how the victim got there still remains unknown.

In this regard, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) spokesperson said the fishermen couldn’t retrieve much information from the Chinese citizen due to the language barrier.

They couldn’t find out how the victim reached there or what had exactly happened to him, he added.