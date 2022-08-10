The Legend of Maula Jatt’ finally gets a release date

The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated reboot of one of Pakistan’s most iconic movies, Maula Jatt, has finally received an official release date.

Fans can now start making their movie plans accordingly.

The Legend of Maula Jatt producers Ammara Hikmat and joint venture partners Encyclomedia and Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures on Wednesday released the new poster of the movie together with announcing the film’s release date.

The teaser poster offers a glimpse at the legendary ‘Gandasa’ - a sharp-edged farming implement glamorized as a weapon in Punjabi movies.

After much speculation and even resignations of the movie never coming to fruition, the Bilal Lashari-directed movie has been given a release date of October 13.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever produced in Pakistan. It has perhaps the industry’s most expensively assembled cast of stars.

It will see television heartthrob Fawad Khan take on the lead role of the legendary Maula Jatt. Opposite him will be another local favorite Hamza Ali Abbasi as his arch nemesis, Noori Natt.

Others in the cast include Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick as the main love interests. Elsewhere, there are stars hidden in every nook and cranny of the film with actors such as Gohar Rasheed, Shafqat Cheema, and Nayyer Ejaz.

Even singers Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat are set to feature in the film.

Storyline

The movie traces the origin of cult Punjabi hero Maula Jatt.

It explains the origin of the greatest on-screen rivalry seen to date in Pakistani cinema between Maula Jatt and Nuri Natt and a tale of love and betrayal.

Production issues

The movie’s first look teaser was released in 2019 to thunderous response worldwide for its cinematic grandeur.

But the trial then went cold with post-production and release hampered by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and other issues.

The cast too went on to focus on other projects. Mahira Khan starred in Pakistani movie Quaid e Azam Zindabad. Fawad Khan starred in Marvel and Disney’s globally hit series Ms Marvel.

Hamza Ali Abbasi remains on showbiz hiatus, though he is rumoured to be working on a return to the silver screen soon.

Humaima Malik too remains in silver screen wilderness.

Writers

The movie’s screenplay has been written by Lashari while the dialogues were penned by Nasir Adeeb.

Adeeb wrote the script of the original Maula Jatt and its prequel Wehshi Jatt in the 1970s.

He eventually won the Presidential Pride of Performance Award for being credited with over 400 film scripts and for singlehandedly birthing the Pakistani original film genre of gandasa

Distribution

The filmmakers have partnered with GeoFilms as their media partner and the film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment fame.

This means that the film will likely dominate screens owned by Mandviwalla Entertainment in the country.

Internationally, the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment. However, there was still no word on how wide the international distribution would be.

However, it is expected that countries and regions with a heavy Pakistani diaspora will likely see screenings of The Legend of Maula Jatt including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar as well as the UK and certain states in the US and possibly Australia.