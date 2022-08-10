Amid talks with TTP, defence minister Asif confesses danger rising in KP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday confessed that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province was worsening after the resurgence of proscribed outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The minister said this during his speech in the session of the National Assembly (NA) chaired by speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The minister said that talks with TTP were underway but in the same breath confessed that the danger was rising.

He said that issue of the Taliban was not limited to KP but Pakistan, adding that he has briefed the Parliamentarians twice on it.

People of KP are taking out processions against the resurgence of TTP on their land, Asif added.

He claimed that the Imran Khan-led PTI government welcomed the militant group.