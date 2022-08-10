Gill read script written by Imran Khan: Info minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday claimed that Shahbaz Gill read a script that was written by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, she said that the malicious campaign against the martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter crash was run by PTI activists on incitement of Imran Khan.

The minister said that Imran Khan was reaping what he sowed.

She added that Nawaz Sharif was deposed three times, but he did not spill any secret buried in his chest and asked Imran Khan to stop comparing himself with Nawaz Sharif.

Aurangzeb said that Gill incited the officials in the Pakistan Army on the instruction of Imran Khan and called for mutiny in the institution.