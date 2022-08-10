Efforts underway to break-up PTI: claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan said that efforts to drive a wedge between Pakistan’s biggest political party, PTI, and Pakistan Army were being done deliberately, calling it a part of the US-backed regime change conspiracy.

Talking to the people via a live telecast from his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the regime change conspiracy has not ended, but it was still underway.

The ex-PM said that during his tenure, Indian media and their local supporters criticized civil-military understanding and labeled him as a prime minister implanted by the army.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif spoke against the interests of Pakistan after the Mumbai attacks, and also mentioned Nawaz Sharif’s secret meetings with Indian businessmen.

It was Zardari who conveyed a message through ex-ambassador Husain Haqqani to the US to save him from Pakistan Army, he said and added that he [Zardari] had proposed sending DG ISI to India after Mumbai attacks.

The ex-PM said that it could be read in the Dawn leaks what Nawaz Sharif opined about the Pakistan Army.

“Now, the impression is being created that they [opponents] are patriotic and we [PTI] are anti-military.”

Imran Khan said that every effort was made to crush PTI but ‘we did not sit silently’.

He termed the foreign funding case as a tool to disintegrate PTI and said that the case had no value which would be established when any court would peruse the decision.

He said that his opponents want his technical “knock-out” in Toshakhana and foreign funding cases because they know they would lose in the elections against him.

Imran Khan warned the nation that the next phase of regime change conspiracy would be strict as the local abettors have decided to show muscles to crush and intimidate people.

He said that the foreign powers do not want to see a stable Pakistan and mentioned speculations that Pakistan’s airspace was used for a drone attack in Afghanistan killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

If we are doing it, he added, it would not benefit Pakistan which was evident from experiences.

The ex-PM expressed grave concerns about the rise of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat and adjoining areas. He said that PTI leaders have started receiving threats from TTP militants, adding that to him; it seemed like another conspiracy to weaken PTI.

He deplored how PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested and played clips of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, and others speaking against the military’s leadership.

He asked why no action was taken against these leaders who spoke against top military leadership and said that Shahbaz Gill should have been allowed to clarify himself before the court if he had said something wrong.

The ex-PM said that PTI has street power to block the entire country, but they would not resort to it but instead stage peaceful protests just because they care about the country.

He reiterated that the only solution to the prevailing crisis in the country was free and fair elections.

Watch his full address here: