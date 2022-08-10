Pakistan denounces India’s ‘deplorable’ decision to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly denounced a move by the Indian government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14. The day is marked as Independence Day in Pakistan and this year marks 75 years of the country’s existence.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Wednesday, the move by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi was termed “deplorable”.

“True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” the statement read.

It added that the BJP government’s move was part of its divisive political agenda and that they are “wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history.”

Terming the move as “mischievous”, the Foreign Office said that if Indian leaders genuinely care about the agony, suffering and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India. “The last seven decades have been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham.”

The statement added that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims, who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socio-economic exclusion.

“The government of India is advised to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future for all.”