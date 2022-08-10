Watch Live

Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab govt allows markets to remain open late into night

Withdraws all restrictions imposed by Hamza Shahbaz following PM's directives to conserve energy
Samaa Web Desk Aug 10, 2022
The Punjab government on Wednesday lifted all restrictions imposed on businesses across the province to remain open late into the night or on weekends.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has agreed to what has been one of the major demands put forth by traders and lifted the timing restrictions on markets.

Earlier, Hamza Sharif acting as the interim chief minister of the province, had instructed markets to close at 9pm following directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provinces to take all possible steps to conserve energy amidst a widening power shortfall.

The government has also allowed markets to remain open even on Sundays.

Punjab chief minister also ordered secretary industry to issue a notification in this regard and inform all the relevant authorities including the district administrations about it.

