Pakistani boxers go missing after Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is searching for the boxers with the help of local authorities. Nazeer and Suleman’s travel documents are still in possession of PBF.

According to sources, the duo went missing at the airport before leaving for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

“We will not allow these boxers to tarnish the name of the country at any cost. British Police will soon find them,” said POA Secretary General Mohammad Khalid Mahmood.

It must be noted that Nazeer, Men’s Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight), was knocked out in the round of 16, meanwhile, Suleman Baloch went out in the round of 32 in the Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welterweight) category during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan’s contingent for Commonwealth Games comprised of five boxers and four officials.

Earlier, Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar went missing in Hungary after arriving in the country in June this year.

The 22-year-old, who is a four-time national gold medalist, was set to participate in the 19th FINA World Championships in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

Akbar checked out of his hotel in Budapest, without informing his roommate, and never returned.