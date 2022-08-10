Asia Cup Qualifiers schedule announced

Oman will host the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers from 20 to 24 August, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announce Wednesday.

The matches will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

Four teams including UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be taking part in the round. One team will join India and Pakistan in Group A.

Oman 🇴🇲 is set to host Asia Cup 🏆 2022 Qualifiers from 20th August to 24th August with the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore competing for the sixth spot amongst test playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #Qualifiers #Oman pic.twitter.com/3HXdHgTd4p — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 10, 2022

The group stage matches will commence from August 27, while high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will be taking place on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers schedule:

Aug 20 - Singapore vs Hong Kong, Oman Aug 21 - UAE vs Kuwait, Oman Aug 22 - UAE vs Singapore, Oman Aug 23 - Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Oman Aug 24 - Singapore vs Kuwait, Oman Aug 24 - Hong Kong vs UAE, Oman