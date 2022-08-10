Petition filed to stop Imran Khan from contesting upcoming by-elections

A writ petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court challenging former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s decision to contest from nine National Assembly seats at the same time.

Last week, Imran Khan announced to contest the upcoming by-elections from all the nine constituencies that became vacant after Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of only nine PTI MNAs. Shortly afterward, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections on September 25.

According to the election schedule released by the ECP, the by-elections will take place in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 45 Kurram, NA 108 Faisalabad, NA 118 Naankana Sahib, NA 237 Malir Karachi, NA 239 Korangi, NA 246 Karachi South.

Mian Asif Mehmood, Punjab President Amun Taraqqi Party, has named former PM Khan, federal government, and the Election Commission of Pakistan as respondents in his application.

The petitioner asked the court to stop Imran Khan from contesting the by-elections till his resignation is accepted.

Mehmood maintained that Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto, and many other political bigwigs contested from more than one constituency. He asked the court to direct amendment in the election rules so a person is not able to contest on more than one constituency at a time.