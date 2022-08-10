Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

The rupee continued its march against the US dollar, improving its value to Rs221.91 to a dollar.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the rupee gained another Rs2.13 in the interbank.

The rupee saw its value appreciate by 0.96% on Wednesday.

Last week, the US dollar had weakened to Rs224.04 in a week where it lost massive ground against the rupee, losing around Rs14.8.

Curiously, the interbank closing rates were notified by the SBP several minutes before the usual announcement hour of 3pm.