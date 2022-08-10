Four member police team formed to probe FIR lodged against Shahbaz Gill

The Islamabad Police on Wednesday formed a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the FIR lodged against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and the allegations levelled against him.

The team has been formed by Islamabad Police DIG and will be led by the SSP-Investigation.

Other members include the SDPO Kohsar, Kohsar police station chief (SHO), and Sub-Inspector Talat Mehmood - who will serve as the principal investigating officer.

The notice also listed the mandate of the investigating committee, noting that they must investigate the case on “merit without fear or favor.”

Moreover, it said that the team will collect all relevant information from the concerned individuals, officials, offices and departments relating to the case.

Moreover, they have been empowered to search and seize any relevant records and evidence(s).

The SSP was also empowered to seek help from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and secure any digital information needed for investigating the case.

The team was bound to submit its findings to the deputy chief of Islamabad police within seven days.