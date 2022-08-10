All you need to know about Samsung unpacked

Samsung is all set to host its unpacked event, where it would unveil two new foldable devices, a new Galaxy Watch and expected to make other announcements.

We already have a glimpse of Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 – and the company also confirmed the launch via teaser.

How to watch?

The virtual event will be live streamed on company’s YouTube at 9 AM Eastern Time, or 6 AM Pacific Time, or simply visit that website at 9 AM to watch Galaxy Unpacked live.

Furthermore, the event will be broadcast live by Samsung on both Samsung.com as well as the Samsung U.S. Newsroom.

What to expect?

According to Samsung’s teaser, this event will be centered on foldable phones.

It’s almost certain that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – would be made official.

Rumours indicate, the following model could include the most recent Snapdragon 8 CPU, a slightly bigger battery, a larger outside screen, and faster charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, a book-style folding follow-up to the Fold 3, is also anticipated to be unveiled by Samsung.

There isn’t much information available regarding the design. However, there have been reports of a more extensive cover screen and an integrated S Pen.

At the event, the company is also expected to launch its wearable devices the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The company is expected to unwarp two models – the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro at the event.

Following Android 13 update, which Samsung rolled out for its smartphones and tablets, the company may shed light on its One UI 5. Since One UI 5 has already been in closed beta testing for some time, Samsung may reveal a public beta at this unpacked event.