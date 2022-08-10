Weather update: Karachi receives moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday

Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday under the influence of fourth monsoon spell of the season.

The latest spell brings some respite for the people of the port city who have been suffering from humid weather for last four days.

After the rain, power supply to some of the areas of the city was also suspended.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the monsoon currents are continuously penetrating Sindh and are likely to strengthen by Thursday.

Under the influence of the system, rain thunderstorm with few moderate falls is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of Sindh. The rains are likely to remain intense and widespread till August 14.

The PMD has also warned of water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larakana, Sukkur and other cities of the province.

It further said that the sea condition is likely to remain from rough/very rough from August 11-August 14. The PMD advised fishermen to take extra caution.