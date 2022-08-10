Babar Azam continues to dominate in ICC ODI, T20I Rankings

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam continued to dominate top spot in the ICC ODIs and T20Is batters rankings.

The prolific runs getter, despite playing only a handful of games this year is well beyond reach from the second spot holders in both formats.

Indian batters made huge strides in rankings thanks to their clinical performances against West Indies.

The ICC released the latest set of rankings on Wednesday and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were among the biggest movers as the race for the top ranking hots up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Emerging opener Suryakumar Yadav was the leading run-scorer during the series with 135 runs, but the decision to rest him for the final match meant he missed out on the chance to overtake Babar at the head of proceedings.

Yadav remains in second place on the T20I rankings, with Babar now holding a lead of 13 rating points ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai later this month.

Meanwhile, Yadav’s rise has also pushed Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to third position, from second, in the rankings.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram and England’s Dawid Malan are placed on fourth and fifth position respectively.