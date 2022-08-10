PSX continues to make gains, climbs 511 points

After a five-day break, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), reacted positively on Wednesday, as the KSE-100 index gained 511.75 points in the opening session to rise to 42,607.99 points.

Oil and Gas Exploration Companies remains the top contributor with +137.77 points. Cynergy, however, is the volume leader with -0.54%.

The Pakistan Stock Market witnessed a huge surge during the first week of August. The market closed at 42,096 points with an increase of 670 points.

According to a PSX report, a total increase of 1,946 points was recorded in the index, rising from 40,150 points to close at 42,096 points.

The market response has been based on the the decline in the value of the dollar, and indications that the extended fund facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is on the cusp of being resumed, and impending investment from UAE.

The share prices of most of the companies that had a bearish trend in the previous weeks fell to lower levels. Investors had bought those falling stocks, which caused the KSE 100 index to rebound to major psychological levels of 41,000 and 42,000. The investment also rose by more than 277 billion rupees in a week.

Stock analysts stated that once the payments and funds are received from the IMF and other friendly countries, there will be a big boom. However, profit taking may continue intermittently.