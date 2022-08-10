Last month was one of warmest Julys world has ever experienced

This past July was amongst the warmest of Julys on record globally, with extreme heat, drought and wildfires in most parts of the world with some floods, despite a weak La Nina event, which is supposed to have a cooling influence, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a Geneva-based UN agency, said Tuesday.

The Antarctic ice was the lowest ever recorded for July.

Surface temperatures recorded during the month were close to 0.4℃ above the average recorded in the past 30 years, between 1991-2020, across much of Europe, with southwestern and western Europe being the most above-average regions, because of an intense heatwave around mid-July, WMO said.

“We saw this in some places, but not globally,” WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis clarified, adding that July was “one of the three warmest on record, slightly cooler than July 2019, warmer 2016 – but the difference is too close to call”.

Portugal, western France and Ireland saw record high temperatures for the month, while England hit 40℃ readings for the very first time.

In Wales and Scotland, the national records for daily maximum temperatures were also broken.

Spain also saw its hottest ever July, with an average national temperature of 25.6°C. The biggest contributor was a heatwave from July 8 to 26 that was the most intense and longest lasting on record.

Using data from the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, the UN weather agency confirmed that Europe had its sixth warmest July.

The heat travelled further north and east ushering very high temperatures across other countries, including Germany and parts of Scandinavia, with local July and all-time records broken at several locations in Sweden.

For African and Asian countries, there were below-average temperatures along the western Indian Ocean, from the Horn of Africa to southern India, over much of central Asia, as well as over most of Australia.

The month saw wetter-than-average conditions in eastern Russia, northern China, and a large wet band spanning from eastern Africa across Asia to northwest India, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service.

It also dominated a band of territory stretching from Iceland, across Scandinavia via the Baltic countries continuing as far as the Caspian Sea.

July also saw the lowest Antarctic Sea ice on record, a full seven per cent below average.

Arctic Sea ice was four per cent below average, ranking 12th lowest for July according to satellite records.

WMO cited the Copernicus Climate Change Service in saying that Arctic Sea ice concentration was the lowest for July on satellite record, which started in 1979, and sea ice there was the 12th lowest ever.

Glaciers have seen a “brutal, brutal summer,” Nullis added.

“We started with low snowpack on glaciers in the alps, reported by meteorological services, and now successive heatwaves- this is bad news for glaciers in Europe. The picture for Greenland’s glaciers is more mixed, however, as there has not been relentless heat”.

In the throes of the heat, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a press conference on 18 July, “this kind of heatwave is the new normal”.