Karachi among three venues proposed for Pakistan, England Tests: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly finalised three venues for the historic England-Pakistan Test series.

The Ben Stokes-led unit are set to play three Tests in December this year. This will be England’s first Test series in Pakistan since it toured the country last in 2005.

According to Geo News, the Three Lions are set to arrive in Pakistan in December. Ahead of the three-Test, they will also play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore before the T20 World Cup.

The dates of the series are not finalised yet, however, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi are shortlisted to host the red-ball series.

The Series is expected to start from December 1st in Rawalpindi, while Multan is likely to host the second Test from December 9 and the final Test between the two sides would start from December 17 in Karachi.

The publication citing its source reported that venues have been agreed, while the dates of the matches are subject to the logistics of the series.