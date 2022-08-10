Islamabad Court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

An Islamabad court sent on Wednesday Shahbaz Gill, former Special Assistant to PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, on two-day physical remand, SAMAA TV reported.

Islamabad police had requested for 14-day remand.

Requesting the court for two-week remand, police said that they have to recover Gill’s mobile phone and the paper he was reading from.

Police said that they also have to investigate if the program Gill participated in was conducted at someone’s behest.

Opposing the police’s request for a two-week remand, Gill’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to move his client to jail.

The court, after listening to the arguments of both the parties, awarded police only two days to interrogate Gill.

Former PM Imran Khan’s chief of staff Gill was arrested on Tuesday on sedition charges.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry and Murad Saeed were the first to report the arrest on Twitter.

“Shahbaz Glll has been abducted from Bani Gala Chowk by people who came in vehicles without number plates,” Fawad said in a tweet.

Bani Gala Chowk is located around one kilometer from Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

CCTV footage of his arrest show police commandos in uniform trying to arrest him as he locks himself in his vehicle.

One of the police commandos uses the butt of his gun to break the window glass to force open the door and take him out.

The police finally take him away in a silver-colored sedan with tinted glasses.