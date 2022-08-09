Imran vows to continue fight against ‘imported’ govt

Vowing to “fight till the end” once again, former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he is ready and willing to sacrifice anything in the fight, which he terms as “jihad” against the “imported” government bestowed on the people.

Speaking to a private media outlet that was taken off-air on Monday, the PTI chairman said “getting arrested is a very small thing and “I am willing to sacrifice my life if I have to.”

Commenting on his chief of staff, Shehbaz Gill’s arrest, Imran maintained that Gill did not get a chance to defend himself. “What happened today, does not take place in a functioning democracy,” he said. “Shehbaz Gill was not arrested, but kidnapped.”

He said Gill was nabbed from the car. “The windows of his car were broken. No warrant was shown at the time of the arrest. His driver was also beaten.”

The premier was of the view that there is no respect for human rights in the country. “There is no institution in the country to protect the basic rights of people,” he said. “They don’t even fear the law.”

Imran highlighted that action will be taken against the oppressors of May 25 earlier this year. “Those who were involved in oppressing the public including women and children did not have any fear of the law.”

The ex-premier maintained that he cannot live like a slave. “If I have to sacrifice my life for haqeeqi azaadi then I will.” Towards the end of the interview, Imran clarified that he does not want to inflict any harm to the country and will continue his struggle within the ambits of the law and Constitution till he is alive.“