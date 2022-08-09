Photo highlights of Ashura Day in different cities

Picture highlights of Ashura observed in different cities. Homage was paid to the martyrs of Karbala in mourning processions. Ashura was observed with religious dedication and reverence across the country. Millions of people including women and children participated in funeral meetings and processions to pay homage to the great sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala. Here are the highlights of the celebration.

Karachi: Mourners are offering Zuhr prayer during the procession.

Karachi: A woman participating in the procession is paying respect to the cradle.

Karachi: Rangers personnel are on security duty on occasion of the procession.

Karachi: A child participating in the procession has tied a band on his head which reads Labaik Ya Hussain.

Participants of the procession pay respect to the cradles in Hyderabad.

Women performing pilgrimage in the Islamabad procession.

Islamabad: Mourners are self-flagellating during the procession.

Rawalpindi: During the procession, the mourners carry flags.

View of Ashura Day procession in Rawalpindi.

Lahore: A mourning child holding knives used for self-flagellation.

Lahore: A young mourner participating in the procession.

Lahore: Mourners busy self-flagellating themselves with knives

Lahore: A mourner participating in the procession, self-flagellating using chains.

A condolence procession taking place in Faisalabad.

Faisalabad: Niaz is being distributed among the participants of the procession.