Can you stream Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan?

Bollywood’s undisputed king of comedy Akshay Kumar is returning to the silver screen this week with a new offering, Raksha Bandhan. While those able will probably want to catch it in cinemas, those willing to stream it can eventually watch it on digital platforms.

The new movie directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khatib, Smriti Shrikant, Deepika Khanna, and Sahajmeen Kaur with Bhumi Pednekar is set to hit Indian cinemas this weekend.

The storyline follows the typical Indian view of the bond between brothers and sisters with a comedic love cycle thrown in the mix.

Akshay plays the lead character of Lala Kedarnath who is the only brother to four sisters (Sadia Khatib, Smriti Shrikant, Deepika Khanna, and Sahajmeen Kaur) and has to get them all married off before he can even think of settling down himself with childhood sweetheart Sapna (Pednekar).

But after the pandemic, many people prefer to consume new movies in the comfort and safety of their homes on digital or over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and DisneyPlus.

Indeed, digital releases have strongly started to feature in the planning for new movie releases after the success of movies on these platforms.

According to Bollywood Hungama the movie produces Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma along with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, are quite anxious for the movie to do well at the box office and have been furiously promoting the movie.

The movie though will get a digital release. Eventually.

However, the studio has yet to come to terms with a digital platform for its release and it could even end up on Zee’s own digital video-on-demand platform, Zee5.

The platform was launched in 2018 but has faced tough competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Per the studio, a digital release is planned nearly 12 weeks or three months after the theatrical release to give cinemas and the box office to do some business.

The film is facing strong competition from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

Raksha Bandhan has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, and features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.