Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome first child

Actor and model couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari have welcomed their first child, their mutual friend announced on Tuesday.

Their model friend, Mehreen Syed, announced to her 565,000 followers on Instagram on Tuesday that the couple had welcomed their first child.

She posted pictures of Shahroz cradling the newborn baby and a picture of the blushing pink baby on her Instagram account along with the message: Mashallah Allah ki a rehmat (God’s Mercy),“ followed by “Congratulations!”.

Immediately, several members of the showbiz fraternity posted congratulatory messages for the couple.

Excited father

Last week, while attending an event, Shahroz had expressed his excitement and his apprehensions about becoming a father again.

When asked in a video if he was excited, he said that he loves kids.

“I can be with kids 24/7, Alhamdulillah.”

Expressing his apprehensions, he said that he wanted to go and speak to his producers and ask them whether he could take time off to be with his newborn.

“I wanted to ask them if I can take 10-15 days off but they were like no, you can only take 4-5 days off.”

Is it a girl or a boy?

While Mehreen did not directly announce whether the couple had welcomed a girl or a boy, she left a few hints that suggested the gender of the child.

The first hint she gave was writing “Allah ki rehmat (God’s mercy)”.

In eastern traditions, the births of baby girls are often greeted with such phrases as they are considered God’s mercy upon parents.

The second hint that she gave was the hashtag #babygirl, making it apparent.

The controversial couple

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in May 2020. The union had turned a lot of heads as it came at the end of his first marriage with actor Syra Yousuf.

The marriage came after an extended period of strife between Shahroz and his former wife with many rumors about the former’s alleged relationships with other women, particularly Sadaf.

After they had married, the couple appeared on a show hosted by Hina Altaf and Agha Ali and opened up about how they became close and decided that they wanted to be together.

“I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children,” Sadaf had said.

The news of Sadaf’s pregnancy was broken by her father-in-law Behroze Sabzwari in April who announced that he was about to become a grandfather for a second time during Rabia Obaid’s Ramazan show Piyara Ramazan

Shahroz’s second child

While Shahroz appeared to be rightly elated in the picture to be holding his newborn daughter, this is not the first time he is becoming a parent, unlike his partner.

Shahroz has a child with his first wife Syra Yousuf named Nooreh.

Nooreh was born in July 2014 and has only recently turned eight.

There is a possibility that both Nooreh and her newly born half-sister could share the same Zodiac sign of Leo given that the sign commences on July 23 and ends on August 22.