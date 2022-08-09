Shehbaz Gill arrested in case registered by the state: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that PTI leader Shehbaz Gill was arrested in a case registered against him by the state.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the security czar said the case was registered on behalf of the state in Islamabad.

A first information report was lodged against Gill in Kohsar Police Station under sections 505, 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 124-A and 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the presser, the interior minister claimed that PTI hatched a conspiracy with a private channel after being caught up in the storm of Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases.

He reiterated that former prime minister Imran Khan is trying to mislead and divide the nation.

“Per a conspiracy, a narrative was constructed around the Lasbela tragedy,” Sanaullah said, adding that it was then entrusted to two people including Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill in connivance with the private television channel.

“A program was hosted, and one person was taken on via telephone, where he read out a pre-prepared script,” the minister said, clarifying that Gill wasn’t abducted, but a complaint was registered against him.

“Shehbaz Gill will be presented in court,” Sanaullah said. “The court will decide the case and reach a decision.”

Taking a jibe at the former PTI-led government for making a false narcotics case against him, the interior minister said “Heroine could have been found in Gill’s car, but we won’t stoop this low.”

He went on to say that it was the interior minister’s point of view that Gill was arrested because a crime has been committed.

“There will be an independent investigation,” the security czar said, adding that PTI had a hand in the insulting Twitter campaign.

Minister Sanaullah said they are waiting to find out who all is hiding behind Gill. “The PTI has committed a grave mistake,” he said.

The PML-N leader maintained that the entire issue pertains to the discipline of a state institution. “They claim that some ranks are sided with them. This is a serious issue. Whoever is involved in this, no matter what their rank is, will be arrested.”

Towards the end of the presser, Sanaullah emphasized that he doesn’t need any protocol while travelling in Punjab.

Commenting on PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi’s statement of sending the Punjab police to protect Bani Gala, the interior minister said no province can send their police to Islamabad without prior permission.